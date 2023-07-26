Tinubu receives Béninoise President, Talon, at Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday evening, received his Béninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, at the State House, Abuja.

Talon was taken into the President’s office for a private meeting as soon as he arrived at the Villla at 4:43 p.m.

The two leaders last met in person one week ago to discuss recent developments in the West African subregion.

In order to reestablish a democratic regime in Mail, Guinea Bissau, and Burkina Faso—all of which having been overthrown by coups d’état in the previous two years—Talon is likely to brief Tinubu, who serves as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority.

Discussions may also touch on the recent coup threats in the Niger Republic.

On July 18, Tinubu met with the president of Bénin, Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Mohammed Bazoum of the Niger Republic, and Dr. Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission, to talk about security and the recent uptick in coup attempts, among other things.

The leaders of West Africa met to discuss regional political and security conditions, paying close attention to the transitions taking place in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea as well as general security concerns in the area.

President Talon of Benin will shortly visit Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea in his capacity as the Authority of Heads of State and Government, according to Omar Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, who communicated the meeting’s resolutions with the media.

The transformation in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea was taken into consideration by the leaders when discussing the political situation in the sub-region, according to Touray. The leaders have decided to re-engage the three countries at the highest level in regards to the transition in those three countries.

“On behalf of the heads of state, a member of the troika, in the person of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Benin, will go to these three nations. That mission will soon be started.

Afeezoladiti (

)