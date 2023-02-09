Tinubu Reacts To The Earthquake Incident In Turkey And Syria

Following the Earthquake disaster that affected Turkey and Syria some days ago, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his condolences to the affected people in the two countries.

In a statement issued on his official social media page on Thursday, 9th of February 2023, Tinubu expressed his sadness over the incident, he said that he is completely heartbroken knowing about the incident.

He condoled with the families of the Earthquake victims while also commending the Turkish Government and other agencies that have been working to rescue the victims and bring succour to the affected citizens of the countries.

The statement partly reads: I am heartbroken by the tragic events in Turkey and Syria following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake which has cost tens of thousands of innocent people their lives. I send my sincere sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and to all who have been affected by the unfortunate incident.”

“I commend and express my solidarity with the Turkish government, local authorities, international organizations and NGOs who have contributed to rescue efforts and continue to offer relief to the victims. May Almighty Allah SWT continue to bless and keep us all. Amin.”

