Tinubu Reacts To Comments About Senator Iyorchia Ayu

The presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to comments ascribed to Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the current chairman of the PDP.

He made this known during the presidential rally he held a few hours ago at Eagle Square, in Abuja. Remember that Senator Iyorchia Ayu had earlier stated erroneously that his party had put Nigeria to shame?

Tinubu asserted that the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party was right in his statement.

Tinubu said he came across a confession that was made by one of the leading political parties in Nigeria, where Iyorchia Ayu admitted and regretted how the PDP has destroyed Nigeria and disgraced it.

Tinubu said that he agrees with Iyorchia Ayu on his confession, and he has been forgiven. He also told those who were in doubt about Iyorchia Ayu’s statement to go on social media to read what he said about his party. According to Tinubu, Iyorchia Ayu’s statement was a great confession.

However, the presidential candidate contended that he and his party, the APC, will not put Nigerians to shame. He said they would make Nigerians great inventors, educators, and developers because they know the way and understand how difficult the situation in the country is.

He said that he and his team will work tenaciously and won’t disappoint Nigerians. Tinubu claimed that they are prepared, capable, and have the knowledge and courage to do this.

He encouraged his supporters that they should not waste their time but should utilize it wisely. He also appealed to the people to collaborate and control their anger toward the current government because a great nation cannot be built in a day.

According to him, the federal government is trying its best to relieve the burden on parents and give a helping hand to its citizens.

