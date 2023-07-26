Tinubu Reacts As Soldiers Held Niger President Hostage And Denied Him Access Into His Office

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to what seems like a military coup in Niger Republic, as he said that the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) will not condone acts that undermine democracy in the region.

There were reports earlier that Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was held hostage by soldiers who prevented him from entering his office and residence, giving signs of a possible coup d’état.

The development has been widely condemned by several people across the West African region.

In his reaction to that, President Tinubu who is the Chairman of ECOWAS said that his government is closely watching the development in Niger Republic and will do everything within its power to make sure democracy is sustained in the country.

In the report which was made by The Cable, he said – “The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.”

President Tinubu added that he is in consultation with other West African leaders, and gave the assurance that the hard-earned democracy in the region will be protected.

He added – “As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

( credit: The Cable).

Richiehenshaw (

)