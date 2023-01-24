Tinubu Reacts As PDP Heads To Court To Seek His Disqualification

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its most recent attempt to have him removed from the 2023 presidential election. According to an earlier report by Naija , the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) has filed a lawsuit in order to have Tinubu declared ineligible to run in the February 25 presidential election under section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution. The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization’s spokesman is Kola Ologbondiyan (as amended).

Ologbodiyan claimed that Tinubu is disqualified to fight because of a purported conviction for drug charges by a US court in a conversation with reporters in Abuja on Monday. He added that the PDP PCO also requests that the court order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately strike Tinubu’s name from all materials pertaining to the election scheduled for next month.

Ologbondiyan asserts that it is “fundamentally illegal, invalid, and must be expunged immediately” to permit the APC flagbearer to run in the upcoming elections. He also states that the PDP “is filing for accelerated hearing in this case in the interest of the nation.” In response, Tinubu claimed in a conversation with Vanguard on Monday night that the PDP was attempting to distract Nigerians from the accusations made against its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar. Tinubu was speaking through his director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

He pressed Atiku to respond to the allegation that he hired Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower who exposed how Atiku made a scandalous claim about how he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo established Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to embezzle public funds. In addition, the APC leader urged the former vice president to confirm whether or not his voice was captured on tape before the PDP embarked on a pointless investigation.

