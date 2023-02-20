Tinubu Reacts As Atiku Makes U-Turn On Naira Policy, Says Plan Is Not To Impoverish Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The APC flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described as ‘wayo’, the recent statement signed by his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar changing his stance on the newly redesigned Naira notes. In a statement released by Tinubu’s official spokesperson, Festus Keyamo on Monday, the APC flagbearer said the plan of Atiku and the PDP failed and they’re back to ground zero.

Recall that Atiku who had initially faulted the new Naira policy had subsequently admitted that the redesigned currencies was a good development. In fact, he had thrown shades at members of the APC who criticised the policy on certain grounds, saying that it was for their selfish interests. However, in a post signed by the former vice president on Sunday, he turned round again to say that the policy is hurting ordinary citizens. He further stated that the plan of his administration if elected will be to create prosperity and not impoverish Nigerians.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement his Twitter handle, Keyamo said, “Hahahaha. In Warri we call it ‘Wayo’!! Their plan backfired. Like I said, manoeuvre cancelled manoeuvre and we are all back to ground zero!”

See details below:

Photo Credit: Twitter

JennDaniels (

)