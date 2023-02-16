Tinubu Reacts After He Was Given A Rousing Welcome By G5 Gov, Gov Seyi Makinde At the Oyo Govt House

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, held his Presidential campaign rally on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State. He was welcomed by a mammoth crowd in Ibadan. However, before heading to the venue of the Campaign rally, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, chose to pay a visit to the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Gov Seyi Makinde, who is also a member of the PDP G5 Governors. Gov Seyi Makinde welcomed the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Oyo State Government House. Reacting to the warm reception given to him by Gov Seyi Makinde, the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, released a statement his twitter handle, where he thanked Seyi Makinde for the warm reception and the words of encouragement. He said, “My appreciations to Give Seyi Makinde for a warm reception and his golden words of encouragement”.

