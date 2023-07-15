Tinubu Promised To Turn Nigeria’s Economy Into A $1 Trillion Economy But It Is All A Scam – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has alleged that Tinubu’s promise to turn Nigeria’s economy into a $1 trillion economy Is all a scam

He made this known through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, while reacting to the plans by the President Bola Tinubu administration to give N8000 monthly palliative to 12 million households, under the social safety net programme.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress defeated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Reacting to the development, Atiku Abubakar said; “After announcing the removal of petrol subsidy without proper planning, Tinubu has asked for the approval of $800million loan which he claims will be disbursed to 12 million households for six months at N8,000 for each household per month. This is a continuation of the scam of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He added; “According to statistics, a Nigerian household as at 2019 counted on an average of 5.06 members. So, with Tinubu’s uninspiring plan, each individual in a household will get N1,600 per month or N53 per day. What should they do with it?

He stated further; “His only plan is to tax Nigerians to death as he did in Lagos and that is why the people of Lagos rejected him in the last election. Tinubu promised to turn Nigeria’s economy into a $1 trillion economy but it is all a scam and can never be achieved with his brand of “agberonomics”.

Source – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page

