Tinubu Promised That Nigeria Will Be Governed According To Rule Of Law, Yet His Administration Ignores Court Orders-SERAP

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come under fire from the Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP), which claims that despite his assurances that Nigeria will be run in accordance with the law, his administration has continued to disobey a court order requiring it to disclose spending information regarding the $5 billion in recovered Abacha loot.

In a message sent to its official Twitter account, SERAP made this admission and noted that, although being precisely 32 days after the court’s delivery of the relevant verdict, the administration headed by Tinubu has failed to comply with the ruling.

“BREAKING: President Tinubu vowed that “Nigeria would be governed according to the rule of law,” according to the tweet. However, 32 DAYS after the judgement was rendered, his government is still refusing to comply with the court’s order that it divulge expenditure information about the $5 billion seized Abacha loot.

Remember that the court just issued a ruling ordering the Bola Tinubu government to make public the specifics of how his predecessors, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, spent the $5 billion recovered from the Abacha loot. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has ignored the court’s injunction to divulge the information since that ruling was rendered up to the present day.

When a democratically elected president of any nation disregards a court ruling, it indicates that there is no rule of law in that nation, thus it will be crucial that the executive always obeys the court order. To enhance our democracy, what is necessary must be done.

