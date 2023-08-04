Tinubu Promised That Nigeria Will Be Governed According To Rule Of Law, He Ignores Court Order-SERAP

The Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project, SERAP, has dragged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that he promised that Nigeria will be governed according to the rule of law, but his administration has continued to ignore the court order directing it to publish spending details of the $5 billion recovered Abacha loot.

SERAP made this disclosure in a tweet it made on its official twitter handle, noting that this is exactly 32 days after the said judgement was delivered by the court, but the order is yet to be obeyed by Tinubu’s led government.

The tweet reads: “BREAKING: President Tinubu promised that “Nigeria will be governed according to the rule of law.” But his administration continues to ignore the court order directing it to publish spending details of the $5 billion recovered Abacha loot, 32 DAYS after the judgment was delivered.”

It should be recalled that the court recently delivered a judgement, mandating Bola Tinubu’s administration to publish the details of how his predecessors, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, spent the sum of $5 billion recovered Abacha loot. Since that judgement was delivered uptill today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government has failed to publish the details, thereby ignoring the order that was issued out by the court.

It will be very important that the executive should always respect the court order, because a situation whereby court orders are not respected by a democratically elected president in any country, it means that there is no rule of law in the country. The needful must be done, so as to strengthen our democracy.

