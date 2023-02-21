Tinubu Pledges To Work Diligently For Nigeria, Citing Buhari As His Inspiration

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to work for Nigeria if elected president in the February 25th presidential election. Tinubu pledged while speaking to supporters at the party’s final presidential rally in Lagos on Tuesday, according to Vanguard. President Muhammadu Buhari and governors on the ruling party’s platform attended the rally.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to Buhari for accepting his invitation to attend the event, saying, “Thank you very much, Mr. President. You are an inspiration to all of us. Thank you for today, for the past, and tomorrow. Paved the way for us to work hard for our country and achieve greatness because Nigeria should be great. As a result, he promised to work hard to make Nigeria great.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday of killing democracy in the state and country by hounding people who disagree with his views.

