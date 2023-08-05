Tinubu plans to probe civil service payroll

President Bola Tinubu has revealed plans for a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank and an imminent overhaul of the civil service payroll. He said his administration aims to block financial loopholes and attract foreign investors to Nigeria. The President shared this during a meeting with the World Bank President, Ajay Banga, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Punch, Tinubu expressed disbelief in the numbers he has seen and mentioned his prior experience at the state level, indicating a need for serious structural reviews in the civil service payroll. These reforms align with Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business program and will focus on changing work attitudes and providing education to the people. He acknowledged that the reforms might be costly but emphasized their importance.

‘’A comprehensive forensic audit is ongoing at the Central Bank. We are going to do a very serious structural review of the civil service payroll. I cannot believe in the numbers I’m seeing and I’ve had that experience before at the state level. The reforms are in tandem with Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business programme. We’ll block all financial loopholes. The reforms will be targeted at the way we work, change of attitude and equally on educating our people. It’s costly but we will do it,’’ he said.

Furthermore, he sought the World Bank’s support in addressing challenges posed by the removal of cross-sectoral subsidies, with a particular concern for less privileged Nigerians. Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s resilience and intellectual prowess, urging the World Bank to view the country as a significant player in the global community, not just a struggling economy.

During the meeting, President Tinubu also discussed ongoing efforts to tackle issues like subsidy removal, foreign exchange management, exchange rates, inflation, liquidity, and debt management.

