Tinubu Plans On Transferring N8,000 To 12 Million Poor People For Six Months

There have been speculations that the federal government under the administration of President Bola Tinubu and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, that they are trying to fund some poor Nigerians with a fund of N8,000 for eight months.

According to report released by the Channel’s Television, the Federal Government is planning to transfer N8,000 to 12 million poor households in Nigeria for a period of six months which was contained in a letter which the President wrote to the House of Representatives regarding the 800 million dollars loan request of the Buhari Government for the social safety net programme.

Following the report received from the Channel’s Television, it was noted that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seeking the approval of the House to secure the loan and according to him, the money transfer to poor households would have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

Source: Channel’s Television

