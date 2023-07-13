NEWS

Tinubu Plans On Transferring N8,000 To 12 Million Poor People For Six Months

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 355 1 minute read

There have been speculations that the federal government under the administration of President Bola Tinubu and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, that they are trying to fund some poor Nigerians with a fund of N8,000 for eight months.

According to report released by the Channel’s Television, the Federal Government is planning to transfer N8,000 to 12 million poor households in Nigeria for a period of six months which was contained in a letter which the President wrote to the House of Representatives regarding the 800 million dollars loan request of the Buhari Government for the social safety net programme.

Following the report received from the Channel’s Television, it was noted that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seeking the approval of the House to secure the loan and according to him, the money transfer to poor households would have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

Source: Channel’s Television

Deemmasco (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

At 7 Years Old, I Started Smoking, At 8, I Started Dealing Drugs – Everton Midfielder, Dele Alli

52 seconds ago

Abducted Ekiti APC Chairman Regains Freedom

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: 12m Households In Nigeria To Get N8,000 Monthly – Tinubu; Senate Confirms Nomination Of Service Chiefs

12 mins ago

Reasons Why Obi’s Campaign Makes Fresh Call For INEC Dismissal

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button