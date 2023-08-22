Tinubu plans lifting 136 million Nigerians out of poverty: Betta Edu

EDU ASSUMES OFFICE AS NEW MINISTER OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION…raises hope for 136 million poor Nigerian.

The new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Chimaobim Edu today assumed office at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja and raised hope for 136 million poor Nigerians.

She said that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is passionate about alleviating poverty and renewing the hopes of Nigerians.

According to her, if the statistics of having over 200 million Nigerians is correct, then 136 million poor Nigerians is alarming and completely unacceptable to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said the Ministry was renamed to bring back smiles on the faces of Nigerians and assured that before the end of Mr. President’s first tenure, a lot would be done to address the issue of poverty in the country. “There is need to get down to those who are underserved and renew their hopes. We are going to be very sincere, transparent and accountable to Nigerians. We are going to speak out and tell them what we are doing”.

She told the management and staff of the Ministry that she is a team player, a good listener and operates an open door policy. She solicited the cooperation of all staff and stakeholders to realise the vision of Mr President of lifting 136 million poor Nigerians out of poverty.

She said there is a huge task ahead and all hands must be on deck to achieve the mandate of the Ministry.

Dr Edu pledged to make the Ministry one of the best Ministries in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, mni, NPOM, said it is a nice coincidence that the Minister was assuming Office on 21st August the same day the Ministry is marking its 4th anniversary.

He appreciated Mr. President for the appointment of a vibrant woman to head the Ministry, adding that the Ministry is the closest to the people because it mops up the fallout from other Ministries and agencies.

He assured the Honourable Minister of the full cooperation and support of the management and staff of the ministry to achieve the mandate given to her.

He officially handed over the affairs of the Ministry to the newly inaugurated Minister.

In attendance were: Directors of the Ministry, Agencies of the Ministry and the Media.