Tinubu Picks Former Gov to Replace Adamu as APC National Chairman

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has picked the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje to replace Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, few days after the embattled former Nasarawa State Governor resigned, VANGUARD newspaper reports.

President Tinubu and former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

According to the national daily, though stakeholders of the APC from the North Central pushed for the position to be retained by the region, President Tinubu who had initially wanted Ganduje as a Minister in his administration, removed his name from the nominees list expected to be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation soon, and asked three governors of the APC to persuade the former Kano governor to take over affairs of the ruling party.

A source is quoted as saying: “President Tinubu has settled for the former Kano state governor, Ganduje, to replace Senator Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

“The President had listed Ganduje as one of the nominees for ministerial appointments but, because of his trust and confidence in the former governor, President Tinubu had to change his mind and asked three state governors to persuade Ganduje into accepting the new assignment.”

The President’s position is however being opposed by some APC chieftains who say Ganduje comes from the North West, a zone which already occupies the Offices of the Speaker, House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President.

LitContent (

)