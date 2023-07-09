Tinubu Phone Call: SSS frees Senator Yari after three days

The State Security Service has freed Senator Abdulaziz Yari after three days in custody for disrespecting President Bola Tinubu, Peoples Gazette heard.

He was asked to go home around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, a source familiar said, adding that it was unclear whether or not the lawmaker would be returning to Yellow House soon for further questioning.

Mr Yari, 55, was arrested on Thursday over claims he shunned a series of calls from Mr Tinubu last month. The Nigerian leader was trying to get the Zamfara West senator on the phone to pressure him to stand down his ambition to be Senate President, sources told The Gazette.

Mr Yari, a former governor of Zamfara, lost his fierce contest for the office to Mr Tinubu’s candidate Godswill Akpabio last month in a 63-46 result. But he has been seeking to overturn the outcome, with his allies alleging non-compliance with Senate standing rules during the leadership vote.

Mr Yari’s conduct, sources said, has infuriated the president, prompting the SSS to move against him. The national intelligence office also raised corruption claims against Mr Yari when he was held, including charges that he received funds from Godwin Emefiele, the ousted central bank governor, another political adversary of Mr Tinubu’s who has been in detention since June 10.

Mr Yari admitted transactions from Mr Emefiele-led central bank but said they were all legitimate proceeds. A federal court granted his plea for an order restraining all federal law enforcement agencies, including the SSS, from arresting him last month. A spokesman for the SSS has been evasive with questions about the service’s steps against Mr Yari.