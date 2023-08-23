NEWS

‘Tinubu Persuaded El Rufai To Change His Mind Only For The Senate To Embarrass Him’ – Anthony Sani

A Former National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum [ACF] Mr. Anthony Sani has alleged that President Bola Tinubu persuaded Nasir El Rufai to change his mind about working in his cabinet only for the Senate to embarrass the former Kaduna state governor. According to Tribune Nigeria, the former ACF secretary stated categorically that he strongly believes that El Rufai was treated unfairly by the Senate. According to him, the situation should have been handled better if the President no longer needed his service. 

He said, ”I do not like the way former governor Nasir El Rufai was unduly mortified. Here was a situation where the former governor had said publicly that he was done with public service. It was Mr President who persuaded him [El Rufai] to change his mind only for the Senate to embarrass him. I am not a fan of the former governor precisely because he is a grim man who loves duty more than humanity. I still think the former governor has not been treated by the Senate fairly.”

