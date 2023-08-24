Tinubu Persuaded El-Rufai To Change His Mind Only For The Senate To Embarass Him” -Anthony Sani

As reported by Tribune Nigeria, Former National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu convinced Nasir El Rufai to reconsider joining his cabinet, only for the Senate to subject the former Kaduna state governor to humiliation.

Mr. Sani, expressed his strong belief that El Rufai was treated unfairly by the Senate and that the situation could have been managed better if the President no longer required his services.

He asserted, “I am concerned about the undue humiliation suffered by former governor Nasir El Rufai. In this case, the former governor had publicly announced his decision to withdraw from public service. It was President Bola Tinubu who persuaded him to reconsider, and subsequently, the Senate subjected him to embarrassment. While I am not particularly a supporter of the former governor due to his reputation for prioritizing duty over humanity, I still maintain that the Senate treated him unjustly.”

Mr. Sani’s perspective underscores his discontent with the Senate’s treatment of Nasir El Rufai and his belief that the situation could have been handled more fairly considering the circumstances surrounding his potential service in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Savigny (

)