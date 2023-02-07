Tinubu Pays A Surprise Visit To The Mother Of Late President Yar’Adua After APC Rally In Katsina

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Katsina State yesterday for the ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Rally which was an eventful outing for the former Lagos State Governor.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was given a warm welcome from the large crowd of supporters that gathered at the campaign ground and was as such accorded with a lovely reception, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari who was also in attendance to show support for his party flag bearer in the next general election.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the good people of the State thereby shared some of his party manifestos with them on what should be expected from his administration if voted into power come February 25.

Shortly after the successful outing, the former Lagos State Governor paid a courtesy and surprise visit to Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua mother of Late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Late President Umoru Musa Yar’Adua.

He then received massive blessings from her with the entire people of Daura and Katsina also showing their genuine support in the Tinubu-Shettima candidacy and mandate.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1 (via 50minds

News )

