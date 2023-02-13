This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu, Pantami, and Other Party Bigwigs Arrive Gombe For APC Presidential Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign train landed in Gombe State on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The campaign train was warmly received by thousands of supporters who came from different parts of the state.

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, landed at the airport on Monday afternoon.

The former governor of Lagos State was accompanied by the minister for communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, the former speaker of the house of representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim.

They were received by the governor of the state, Inuwa Yahaya, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Dozens of people at the airport were chanting “Jagaban, City Boy, Emilokan” as Tinubu alighted from his private jet.

Thousands of supporters are already awaiting the arrival of the presidential candidate at the campaign venue. Tinubu is expected to meet with traditional rulers before heading to the venue.

Watch the video here.

Content created and supplied by: OfficialReporter (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Pantami #Party #Bigwigs #Arrive #Gombe #APC #Presidential #CampaignTinubu, Pantami, and Other Party Bigwigs Arrive Gombe For APC Presidential Campaign Publish on 2023-02-13 14:47:08