‘Tinubu Paid Fees For Igbos, He Doesn’t Discriminate’ – Omatseye drags Tinubu attackers

Popular Nigerian novelist, Sam Omatseye has reacted to the attackers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu by saying that Tinubu didn’t discriminate, he paid fees for everyone whether you’re Igbo, Christian, he paid for all.

Photo of Sam Omatseye.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his presidential campaign rally in Anambra State where he stated what he has been doing for the people of Anambra State and promised what he will do for them if voted into power.

Omatseye who shared his view that Tinubu is capable of ruling Nigeria posted a tweet on his verified tweet account of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu speech to the people of Anambra State, and added the caption, “I didn’t discriminate whether you are Igbo, Christian or anybody, I paid for everybody.”

