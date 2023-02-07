Tinubu: Our Word Is Our Word, Real Northerners Keep Promises- Gov El- Rufai

It is no more news that the APC northerner Governors came together to support Tinubu that the presidency should go to the southern region after the end of President Buhari administration.

Governor El- Rufai has revealed that they will keep to their words concerning the 2023 presidency.

This was known to the public when he tweeted

THROWBACK 2020 – (4)

We are a civilized and cultured people.

Our word is our bond. We keep our promises.

Agreements with us need not be in writing.

Those that don’t observe these are either not real Northerners or rootless prodigal sons whether they are youths or elders.

Governor Akeredolu has noted that their fight for power should go to southern region won’t go in vain.

He said

I call on our people not to allow the struggle for Southern Presidency to be in vain.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Content created and supplied by: Elijah361 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Word #Word #Real #Northerners #Promises #Gov #RufaiTinubu: Our Word Is Our Word, Real Northerners Keep Promises- Gov El- Rufai Publish on 2023-02-07 22:32:57