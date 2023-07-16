Tinubu ought to have arrested the man that gave Emefiele orders but he deliberately did not- Okere

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this morning, it was reported that the legal practitioners under the aegis of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, have slammed the State Security Services (SSS), for arresting and detaining the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, while they out his principal and approving authority, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was reported that while he was speaking on Arise Television breakfast show that was monitored by Vanguard in Abuja, the Convener of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, Kingdom Okere, said that Tinubu ought to have arrested the former president too because, he was the one who gave Emefiele the orders.

Okere said, “Tinubu ought to have arrested the man that gave Emefiele orders but he deliberately did not. He (Emefiele), was only following orders. The man who gave him the order, former President Muhammadu Buhari ought to also have been arrested by the SSS.

Further talking, he said, “Whatever Godwin Emefiele did as CBN Governor, had presidential approval on it. So, if they have anything against Emefiele, they should also know that it is traceable to former President Muhammadu Buhari and they should also being him to book so that they can defend themselves.”

