Tinubu, Other Ecowasians Can Offer Position Of Co-President To Bozoum Instead Of Threats Of War-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to reveal what President Tinubu and other members of ECOWAS should have done instead of threats of war against Niger Republic.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to advise Presidents Tinubu, Nana Akufo of Ghana, and other members of ECOWAS.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement that when the Military in Ghana overthrew President Kwame Nkrumah, President Sekou Toure of Guinea offered him the position of Co-President of Guinea.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by advising President Tinubu, President Nana Akufo of Ghana, and other Ecowasians to show similar love to Bozoum instead of threats of war.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

“When the Military in Ghana overthrew President Kwame Nkrumah, President Sekou Toure of Guinea offered him the position of Co-President of Guinea. Presidents Tinubu of Nigeria, Nana Akufo of Ghana, and other Ecowasians can show similar love to Bozoum instead of threats of war.”

