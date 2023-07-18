Tinubu Orders Probe Of 2-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet In Delta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The President, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Dele Alake, directed the NDLEA management to speedily and thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.

He urged security personnel to perform their activities with greater professionalism and caution in order to protect the lives of uninvolved Nigerians.

I am saddened by the passing of young Ivan Omhonrina and feel for his parents’ agonising loss of an innocent child in such a horrific way. According to Daily trust.

Ivan did not merit that kind of death. We must make sure that the affair did not come to that and that no one else experiences what Ivan did.

“I also pray for Eronmonsele, who was apparently hurt in that sad incident, to make a speedy recovery.

It’s unacceptable what happened there. President Tinubu stated, “We must identify those who caused the Omhonrinas’ anguish and make sure they are brought to justice.

Umaroo1 (

)