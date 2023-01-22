Tinubu Or Peter Obi? Rivers PDP Dump Atiku, Reveals Preferred Presidential Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State branch of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has eliminated the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in favor of All-Progressive People’s Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Naija reports that this was announced by the President of the Local Government Area of Ikwerre, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, a strong ally of Rivers Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Recall that the governors of the G-5 removed Atiku after he refused to persuade the PDP’s national president, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign and allow a southerner to take the position.

to agree on which presidential candidate to back for next month’s elections. Atiku vs. Tinubu was discovered that Governor Wike’s supporters held several meetings on the issue and vigorously lobbied for Tinubu in the state.

Speaking to the Sunday Sun, Nwanosike said the Rivers State PDP had selected a candidate, adding that elders and opinion leaders in the state decided to get rid of Atiku and work for Tinubu because of what he described as “unjust and politically imbalanced.” Spread. “With this unfortunate development, it is clear that Atiku is not the real unifying factor that we think of him as being.”

However, five upset governors from the main opposition party have yet “We want to make it clear here that we support our leader Nyesom Wike on this issue,” he said. Domination of the North. The head of the council said it was impossible for a northerner, Buhari, to rule Nigeria for eight years and then hand power to another northerner, Atiku. I said: “We politicians cannot sit back and watch this happen.” To end injustice, Rivers State elders and opinion leaders, after careful deliberation on the issue, focused on Tinubu as the most suitable candidate.

“We X-rayed the three race leaders, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu. Tinubu, we believed, was the true unifying factor. “To say that Nyesom Wike’s vote is just one vote is just political nonsense.”

