Tinubu Once Told Us That Igbos Are The Messi Of Nigeria Who Should Be Playing As A Playmaker-Benson

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence and aspirant who is currently seeking a return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of APC, Hon. Babajimi Benson in an interview has revealed what Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu told them about the Igbo. According to him, Tinubu once told us that Igbos are the Messi of Nigeria who should be bringing ethnic groups and regions together but the country has turned into a goalkeeper

Speaking during the interview with Nation paper, Babajimi Benson said ” Tinubu brought Ben Akabueze and put him in one of the strongest ministries in Lagos. All these made me also blind to ethnicity and I don’t care where people are coming from. Asiwaju once told us one day that the Ibos are the Messi of Nigeria who should be playing as a playmaker (No. 10), but the country has turned them into a goalkeeper.

Source: The Nation paper

