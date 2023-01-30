NEWS

Tinubu On Panic Mood As Company Hired By APC To Conduct Opinion Poll With Atiku Leading- Melaye Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, has dragged the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that he is panic after being defeated by Atiku Abubakar in an opinion poll that was conducted by APC.

According to a tweet he made on his twitter handle, Dino Melaye made it known that Bola Tinubu is on panic mood, as a private company APC hired to conduct an opinion poll on the next presidential election submitted their report with Atiku Abubakar leading with reasonable margin.

Speaking further, Senator Dino Melaye made it known that after a meeting last night, the ruling APC was triggered by colossal disappoint they had in Zamfara State.

As we gradually approach towards the next year’s presidential election, all the political parties and candidates involved are getting themselves ready.

On the other hand, we should all know that elections are not won through opinion polls, therefore, we must all wait till next month, so as to see and know who will eventually emerge as the next president of the country.

