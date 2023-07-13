Tinubu Offers Slots To Labour, PDP Governors

President Bola Tinubu has reserved some appointments in the governing boards of agencies, parastatals, institutions and government-owned companies for members of the opposition Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was disclosed by Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at a meeting of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday. According to Daily trust.

Abdulrazaq claims that the President requested that the governors name qualified individuals to be on the boards and parastatals of the federal government institutions that were abolished last month.

Last month, Tinubu dissolved the boards, leaving more than 2,000 open positions that are anticipated to be filled by new nominees.

The North-East Development Commission, which has 12 open board seats, the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission, which has seven board seats, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, which has seven seats, and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, which has 21 seats, are among the agencies.

