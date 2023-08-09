Tinubu, Obi: Yorubas Voted Their Brother; We Voted Our Brother, We Don’t Have Regret – Sen. Nwoye

A Senator representing Anambra State in the National Assembly, Senator Tony Nwoye, has maintained that the Igbo ethnic group does not have any regret voting for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, because the Yoruba ethnic group voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Tony Nwoye had said, “We voted for our brother, which we don’t have any regret about; our brother contested. The Yorubas voted their brother; our brother contested and he is qualified whether you like it or not.”

Forward video to 17:18 – https://www.youtube.com/live/c3rSM35FU7c?feature=share

Senator Nwoye, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, said the Igbo ethnic group does not have any regret voting for Peter Obi. According to him, the Yoruba ethnic group also voted for Tinubu, even though Obi was qualified to be President. He said this in reaction to the President’s decision to nominate only 5 candidates for Ministerial slots in the South-East when other geopolitical zones have 9 to 10 slots.

Nwoye found fault in Tinubu’s Ministerial list; as he cried foul that his zone was marginalized. He said the South-East zone is grateful that the former Lagos governor obeyed the Federal Character Rule, which mandated him to ensure that every state of the country is represented. He, however, said the President has not obeyed the part where it was mandated that every region should be represented. He said every other region aside the South-East has extra nominees.

