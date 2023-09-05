Tinubu ‘not worried’ over election tribunal verdict – Ajuri Ngelale

According to Daily Post, Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, has expressed confidence in the upcoming verdict of the presidential election tribunal, scheduled for September 6, 2023. In an interview on Channels Television, Ngelale conveyed that President Tinubu is not anxious about the outcome and has no intentions of exerting pressure on judicial officers.

Unlike some other political figures in the country, President Tinubu refrains from making threats or casting doubt on the integrity of the judiciary. He firmly believes in the sanctity and credibility of the Nigerian judicial system. His confidence stems from the conviction that the electoral mandate granted to him by Nigerians during the February 25 election will be upheld.

President Tinubu’s approach is rooted in respect for institutions, and he will continue to uphold this principle regardless of the tribunal’s decision. He remains unworried because he is convinced that he rightfully won the election and that the evidence supports his case. This unwavering belief in the electoral process guides his stance.

President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, emphasized the President’s trust in the judiciary, his commitment to respecting institutions, and his confidence in the evidence supporting his election victory. This confidence leads him to await the tribunal’s judgment without anxiety or threats towards judicial officers.

WealthyTemps (

)