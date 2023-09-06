Tinubu not our president; we want justice: Obidients

Obidents, supporters of Peter Obi (Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election), are demanding justice from the presidential election tribunal as a ruling on the contentious poll is underway, declaring that President Bola Tinubu “is not our president.”

On Wednesday, Mr Obi’s supporters gathered close to the Court of Appeal complex in Abuja.

Ahead of the tribunal judgment on the February 25 presidential election, Obidients holding banners and placards were sighted around the federal ministry of finance in Abuja in a video shared on X by a member of the Obdient family, @fs_Yusuf_.

‘All Eyes On the Judiciary’ and ‘Protect our mandate, uphold the rule of law, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu not our President’ were inscribed on some banners.

In the video by @fs_Yusuf_ titled ‘OBIDIENTS mounting outside. #PEPTJudgement’, a protester dressed in green and white holding the Nigerian flag, said, “If they fail to declare justice, serve justice that Nigerians demand, that means there is nothing like constitution in this country.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Peoples Gazette reported how youth dressed in black and red attire branded with the ex-militant’s name, an ally of Mr Tinubu, arrived at the court early Wednesday, holding placards, singing, and dancing.

On Monday, the tribunal fixed September 6 for ruling on petitions challenging the victory of Mr Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) and Peter Obi (Labour Party), both candidates in the last presidential poll, are claiming to be the legitimate winner of the election instead of Mr Tinubu.

Mr Abubakar polled 6.9 million votes, and Mr Obi had 6.1 million votes in the election.

Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Tinubu the winner on March 1.

Failure to garner a 25 per cent vote in the Federal Capital Territory and his past forfeiture of monies linked to drug pushing, amongst others, are grounds the opposition candidates are challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory.