Tinubu not being honest for saying he has not held any political office since 2007- Okonkwo

Labour Party’s spokesperson for the presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has questioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s truthfulness concerning his claim of not having occupied a political position since serving as Governor in 2007. Okonkwo argued that, as a party leader since 2015 and the self-proclaimed kingmaker of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu has been wielding significant political influence.

In an interview on Trust TV, Okonkwo asked, “Is it accurate for a ruling party’s leader in Nigeria to state they have been absent from political office since 2007? Is there a more influential political role than leading a political party and subsequently becoming the nation’s leader?”

Okonkwo emphasized that Tinubu’s self-professed role in Buhari’s ascension to presidency, despite his insistence of not having held any political position since 2007, reveals his continuing influence. “He has been in control of the APC from 2015 until now. Therefore, he must take complete accountability for whatever has transpired in Nigeria,” Okonkwo said.

(From 10:00)

ElectionsUpdates (

)