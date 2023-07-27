Tinubu Nominates Wike, El-Rufai, Oyetola, Alake, and Others as Ministers

In a significant move aimed at assembling a competent and diverse cabinet, President Bola Tinubu has announced the nomination of four prominent individuals as Ministers, bringing immense experience and expertise to his administration. The nominees, representing various states, are Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers; Nasir E-Rufai, the accomplished leader from Kaduna; Gboyega Oyetola, the capable ex-governor of Osun; and Ben Ayade, the visionary former governor of Cross River State.

A source close to the Presidency revealed that the selection process was meticulous, and the nominees were carefully chosen based on their outstanding track records and dedication to public service. The President’s spokesperson, in a statement, said, “President Tinubu believes that with these nominees, our government will be fortified to tackle the challenges ahead and steer the nation towards progress and prosperity.”

Apart from the aforementioned individuals, the Ministerial List slated for unveiling on Thursday also includes notable figures such as Dele Alake, who is President Tinubu’s trusted aide; Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, a seasoned legal luminary; Dr. Betty Edu, the dynamic national woman leader of the APC; Wale Edun, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Budget Planning; Prof. Ali Pate, an esteemed former Minister of State for Health; and Adebayo Adelabu, the ex-deputy governor of CBN, representing Oyo State.

As the list is presented to the Senate, expectations are high, and the public eagerly awaits the confirmation and subsequent inauguration of these exceptional individuals who will play pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s future.

source: leadership

