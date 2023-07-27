NEWS

Tinubu Nominates Wike, Alake, El-Rufai, Oyetola, Others As Ministers.

The president of federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dominated the former Governor Nyesom Wike, Nasir El-Rufai, Gboyega Oyetola and Ben Ayade as Minister respectively.

Furthermore, all the names on the ministerial list will soon be made known on the floor of the Senate on Thursday 27th July, 2023.

According to Leadership newspaper, President Bola Tinubu’s top aides includes: Dele Alake; Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; National women leader of the all progressives congress, Dr. Betty Edu; former Lagos State former Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun; former minister for health, Professor Ali Pate, and Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu, from Oyo State.

Leadership newspaper also reports that leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, had earlier stated that the president personally told him that the ministerial list will be unveiled on Thursday 27th July 2023, he urged Nigerians to pray for him to make the right choice.

