Tinubu: No Matter What They Do Or Say, No Matter The Challenges We Face, We Shall Prevail- Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode has noted that no matter what political challenges Tinubu is facing, he shall overcome.

He made this known to the public when he tweeted

Head bloodied but not bowed!

I stand firm & strong!

I hold the line!

I keep the flag flying!

Fear NOT!

No matter what they do or say, no matter the obstacles they put in our way, no matter the challenges we face, we SHALL prevail & Tinubu SHALL be the next President!

It is no more news that some APC politicians has raised allegations that the naira redesign that is causing naira scarcity is a plot to stop Tinubu from winning the forth coming election.

Infact Gov El- Rufai also noted that some cabals in Aso rock are against Tinubu from winning the 2023 general election.

However, some APC politicians has noted that despite all this challenges, Tinubu will still win.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

