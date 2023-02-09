This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Never Said ‘ Bala Blu or Bulaba ‘-Dele Alake Explains What Happened

Dele Alake, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign committee, has said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his boss, will not run for president of Nigeria. Never mentioned anything even even related to the well-known “Bala Blu” comment that has been all the rage on the internet for quite some time.

It is important to keep in mind that the remark was taken from one of the speeches he gave during the campaign a few weeks ago.

During an appearance on a radio program broadcast by Nigeria Info, Dele Alake stated that the previous governor of Lagos State had never made any sort of blunder or mispronunciation, and that the tape in question had been doctored.

In the video that has gone viral, he can be heard saying that the party possesses the authentic film and that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s remarks in the video is extremely audible and correct.

He claimed that those responsible for stirring up trouble were the ones who doctored the tape in order to portray Tinubu as someone who lacked coherent speaking.

When one of the presenters stated, “For instance, sir, when Bola Ahmed Tinubu was recorded saying the Famous ‘Bala Blu,’ this is what the majority of us can’t understand,” another presenter responded, “For example, sir, when Bola Ahmed Tinubu was captured saying the Famous ‘Bal

“It has been doctored to make it appear as though our candidate said “Bala Blu,” but this is not the case. I’ll say it again: it was doctored. I am able to tell you that it was doctored from where I stand since we presented Nigerians with the unedited version of the original film. If you look closely at the video, you’ll notice that it was spliced together at one point and uploaded to a social media platform.”

Wow was the final comment made by the presenter.

