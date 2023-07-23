Tinubu: Negotiating with bandits would be futile because they Won’t accept the negotiation – Mustapha Inuwa

According to a recent news report by Vanguard paper online, there has been a call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate with bandits in the northern region of the country. However, former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Doctor Mustapha Inuwa, has expressed his disagreement with this proposition. Inuwa believes that negotiating with the bandits would be futile as they are not likely to accept any form of negotiation.

In his statement, Inuwa described these individuals as thieves and criminals and questioned what anyone could offer them through negotiation. He raised concerns about the possibility of providing salaries to people who have become accustomed to receiving huge sums of money from kidnapping activities. He argued that the bandits are heavily involved in kidnapping and have no legitimate means of sustenance other than the ransom money they demand.

Inuwa further explained that trying to negotiate with these criminals had been attempted in Zamfara State between 2017 and 2019, but the money provided to them was ultimately used to acquire more arms. He cautioned against making the same mistake and warned President Tinubu and the new National Security Adviser, Ribadu, against engaging in negotiations with the bandits.

Instead, Inuwa stressed the importance of security agencies organizing sustained operations to confront the bandits on all fronts. He believed that with coordinated ground and air operations, it would take just a few months to render the bandits powerless. He emphasized that most of the bandits in the region are local Fulanis whose parents are known, and the area is accessible, not presenting a difficult terrain for the security forces.

Source: Vanguard paper

