Tinubu Needs To Explain To Nigerians About The N500 Billion Palliative, Says The Anti-Graft Group

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has asked President Bola Tinubu to explain more about how he plans to give Nigerians N500 billion in aid.

Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to accept the N500 billion so that it can be used to help ease the effects of taking away the fuel subsidy.

Even though CACOL said it wasn’t against the palliatives, it insisted that the Nigerian people should know more about how the President plans to give them out.

The group against corruption said this in a news release that was signed by Tola Oresanwo, who is in charge of administration and programmes.

According to the Vanguard, CACOL’s Chairman, Debo Adeniran, said, “We think Nigerians need to know more about the N500 billion the President is asking for. He should make it clearer to the average Nigerian how the money will be spent.

“We are not against helping Nigerians who have been hurt by the removal of the fuel subsidy, but we want to know how the money will be spent.”

It also said, “In a country where a huge amount of money had been spent, mostly on palliatives, but where only a small number of people benefited from those palliatives, it would be unthinkable for this administration to do what the previous administrations did.”

“We are all living witnesses to how and why some foods that were meant to help Nigerians get through the COVID-19 pandemic were locked up in warehouses across the country by some greedy and self-centred people in power, hurting poor, scared, and hungry Nigerians.

“To avoid the mistakes of the past administrations, the Tinubu-led government should make public how it plans to spend the money, the names and locations of the beneficiaries, the methods for distributing the money and any conditions attached to the distribution (if any), and other details that would put Nigerians’ minds at ease, knowing that the money would be used as planned.”

The head of CACOL also said, “Also, we notice that even if the names of those who will get the N500 billion through the conditional cash transfer or whatever method the government wants to use are known, the money may not make a big difference in the beneficiaries’ lives.”

If a “palliative” is given, it should be reflected in the price of macro-economic products like petroleum. However, since the argument is that if petroleum is cheaper, it will be smuggled out of the country, the “palliative” can be used to subsidise electricity since it is unlikely that electricity will be smuggled out of the country.

“It can also be used to help subsidise the cost of building materials or phone service, which has a direct effect on how much people pay for living and how well they can talk to each other.

“Reducing the prices of these goods will help everyone, unlike selective conditional transfers to a few privileged people, which have been done in the past, but no one has ever said that it made their lives better.”

