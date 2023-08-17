Tinubu Names Wike FCT Minister, Keyamo Aviation Minister, Other Nominees Receive Portfolios
According to Channels, it was reported that president Bola Tinubu has officially released the portfolio for the ministerial nominee. It was reported that the Former governor of Rivers state, Wike has been given a portfolio. Wike is alledgedly the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to Channels, it was reported that Festus Keyamo is now the minister of Ation. President Tinubu has released the portfolio for some of the ministerial nominee and they include the followings;
Betta Edu – Humanitarian affairs
Festus Keyamo – Ation
Wike – minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Nkiruka Onyejeocha- Minister of state, Labour and employment
Uju Kennedy – Minister if women affairs
David Umahi – Minister of works
Abubakar Momoh – Minister of youth
John Enoh – Minister of sports development
Ekperikpe Ekpo – Minister of state, Gas Resources
Hannatu Musawa – Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy
Mohammed Badaru – Minister of defence
Bello Matawalle – Minister of State Defence
Source: Channels
