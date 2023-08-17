Tinubu Names Wike FCT Minister, Keyamo Aviation Minister, Other Nominees Receive Portfolios

According to Channels, it was reported that president Bola Tinubu has officially released the portfolio for the ministerial nominee. It was reported that the Former governor of Rivers state, Wike has been given a portfolio. Wike is alledgedly the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Channels, it was reported that Festus Keyamo is now the minister of Ation. President Tinubu has released the portfolio for some of the ministerial nominee and they include the followings;

Betta Edu – Humanitarian affairs

Festus Keyamo – Ation

Wike – minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Nkiruka Onyejeocha- Minister of state, Labour and employment

Uju Kennedy – Minister if women affairs

David Umahi – Minister of works

Abubakar Momoh – Minister of youth

John Enoh – Minister of sports development

Ekperikpe Ekpo – Minister of state, Gas Resources

Hannatu Musawa – Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy

Mohammed Badaru – Minister of defence

Bello Matawalle – Minister of State Defence

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Channels

Kellyblog (

)