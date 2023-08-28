Tinubu must reverse ban on Vanguard, Galaxy TV & 23 other media houses or face legal action- SERAP

The Socio Economic Rights And Accountability Projects (SERAP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the ban imposed on several media houses, including Vanguard newspaper and Galaxy TV, from covering the presidential villa. SERAP took to its Twitter page to make this request, indicating that if the ban is not reversed, legal action may be pursued.

SERAP’s statement stresses the need for the Tinubu administration to swiftly address the ban to avoid potential legal consequences. The organization’s call for the reversal of the ban has generated various responses from social media users.

The message reads, “The Tinubu administration mist immediately reverse the ban on the Vanguard, Galaxy TV and 23 other media houses to avoid legal action”

Ever since the tweet appeared online, many social media users have reacted to it. What are your thoughts on this? Please share your thoughts in the comment section of the post .

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)