Tinubu Must have Made Promises to a Lot of Godfathers, his List was a Political Compensation- Momodu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of giving people political appointments as a form of repayment, because of the pledges he made to many political elders in the country while he was running for the office of the presidency. He made such accusation in an interview.

The businessman who spoke about such issue during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Themiconpodcast, was asked if he thinks President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has what it takes to be a great president.

And so Dele Momodu in response to such question stated that every leader has what it takes to be great if they have good advisers and they also listen to their advisers, adding that for a leader to be successful, his/her team should be looking at.

Speaking about the list of people in president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, Dele Momodu stated that;

“The man in charge at the moment should have tried to investigate more. He must have made promises to a lot of godfathers in the different states who played one pivotal role or the other for him, and that is the danger. In the general view of the people, his list is more of a political compensation and I tell people part of the reason these things happens is all for second term.”

Dele Momodu further revealed that Nigerian leaders start plotting for second term the moment they start their first term, adding that if they do not care about their second term, they will do what is right and they will be very happy that they played their roles very well, even though they do not get reelected into office.

