Tinubu Must Be Told That Lagos Does Not Belong To Him, It Belongs To Nigerians – Chidozie Ezeugwa

Chidozie Ezeugwa, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has spoken out in response to the brutal attacks that were carried out against supporters of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos a few days ago by individuals who are suspected of being political thugs. Ezeugwa has taken the opportunity to ridicule the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the unfortunate incident.

During an interview that took place on Wednesday morning on the program known as “Kaakaki” on Africa Independent Television, Ezeugwa, who is a member of the Obi-Datti/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, insisted that the time had come for Tinubu and his army of supporters to be warned against thinking that Lagos belongs to him and not to Nigerians. Ezeugwa is a member of the Obi-Datti/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.

He remarked; “It would appear that the political power brokers have not abandoned their long-standing strategy of relying on goons to suppress opposition. Sincerely, I do not understand why certain people have the perception that a particular state belongs to them, that it is their sphere of influence, and that no other political party should be permitted to have any say in the matter. What took place a few days ago is a source of embarrassment, and it is a significant source. When our Obidients were planning their million-man march in the state, we had a taste of something comparable in the past. Despite the fact that we believed everything had been resolved with the signing of the Peace Accord, we had no idea that certain individuals were making preparations to cause additional chaos, misery, and suffering for the Nigerian people.

Candidates who ought to be selling their manifestos and telling Nigerians what they should expect from them if they are elected do not want things to be done in the regular manner. They wish to approach the situation with the standard abracadabra that they have frequently employed in the past. They intend to seize control by resorting to violence and criminal activity. This time around, such threatening strategies won’t be effective at all. And I would like to take this occasion to caution the candidate for president of the APC, as well as his supporters, not to ever try to engage in folly of this nature again. They have no courage to do it once more since they know we won’t tolerate it. They would never risk using force or violence against innocent Nigerians again for fear of the consequences. There is not a single person who may claim ownership of a state or community. It is the property of the Nigerian people. Each and every one of us is a shareholder in the endeavor known as Nigeria. It is imperative that he be informed that Lagos does not belong to him but rather to the people of Nigeria.”

