NEWS

Tinubu Mourns the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Mourns the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi.

The presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released a statement on the death of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi.

According to Asiwaju, for his forthrightness, exceptional dignity, and visionary leadership, the late Emir of Dutse won the respect of people from far and wide.

“Under his reign the small town of Dutse underwent unprecedented transformation which brought development and prosperity to his people.

His keen interest and investment in education would be missed and remembered for a long time”, he said.

He stated that the Emir was a good friend who tracked his development and course.

“During my visit to him on January 21 as part of my campaign trip to Jigawa State, he revealed this much including the values and career paths we shared.

I send my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the people of Dutse Emirate and the entire people of Jigawa State over this huge loss”, he concluded.

Content created and supplied by: Blitzgist (via 50minds
News )

#Tinubu #Mourns #Emir #Dutse #Alhaji #Nuhu #Muhammadu #SanusiTinubu Mourns the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi. Publish on 2023-01-31 22:13:53



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Does Not Live Among you, He Lives in Lagos – Bola Tinubu Tells The People Of Anambra Today

10 mins ago

Don’t Mind The PDP & Their Lies Of 16 Years, They Can’t Provide Electricity To Roast Corn-Tinubu

11 mins ago

‘Why Oshiomhole will be a better senator’

16 mins ago

An international stadium was given to you by me, yet you chose to insult me & my people-Udom speaks

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button