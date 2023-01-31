This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Mourns the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi.

The presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released a statement on the death of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi.

According to Asiwaju, for his forthrightness, exceptional dignity, and visionary leadership, the late Emir of Dutse won the respect of people from far and wide.

“Under his reign the small town of Dutse underwent unprecedented transformation which brought development and prosperity to his people.

His keen interest and investment in education would be missed and remembered for a long time”, he said.

He stated that the Emir was a good friend who tracked his development and course.

“During my visit to him on January 21 as part of my campaign trip to Jigawa State, he revealed this much including the values and career paths we shared.

I send my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the people of Dutse Emirate and the entire people of Jigawa State over this huge loss”, he concluded.

