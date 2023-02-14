Tinubu Mocks Atiku And PDP Chairman, Ayu During His Campaign In Imo State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has berated the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and the Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

While speaking during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Owerri, Imo State, Bola Tinubu said that Atiku Abubakar was asked how he made his money as an officer with the Nigerian Customs, he answered that he was a car dealer. Tinubu said that it was wrong and illegal for Atiku to have gotten involved in such a business because the civil service regulation stipulates that civil servants are only allowed to engage in Agriculture.

Tinubu also mocked Iyorchia Ayu for the mistake he made while making a speech during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Kano state where he said “PDP has brought us shame and should not be voted for”. Tinubu told the large crowd in Imo state not to vote for such party.

Nasagist (

)