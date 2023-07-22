Tinubu Ministerial List Will Comprise Of Political Jobbers With The Ability To Rig Elections-Kenneth Okonkwo

After hearing that President Tinubu’s Ministerial Cabinet had arrived in the Senate on Thursday, legendary Nollywood actor and Labour Party chieftain Mr Kenneth Okonkwo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what to expect from the new administration.

On Wednesday, when the ministerial list was supposed to have been read in the Red Chamber, MPs continued their routine without it.

Ministerial list, Kenneth Okonkwo asked. You will see a list of the unsuccessful, insensitive party in power’s supporters and jobbers, who are nothing more than old religious and ethnic bigots recycled for electoral gain. Can the ineffectual NASS investigate this dishonesty? It’s anyone’s guess, really.

