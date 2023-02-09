‘Tinubu Might Not Win Lagos State Due To The New Numbers Of Registered Voters’ – Abiodun Dabiri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party candidate for Lagos State Central senatorial district, Abiodun Abubakar Dabiri speaking in an interview with Central has alleged that the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu no longer has his full grasp on Lagos State as it used to be. Dabiri stated that although Lagos State appears to be Asiwaju’s stronghold, he might lose at his own yard due to the new voters.

He analyzed how 5 million voters registered in 2019 election but only 700,000 voted for the All Progressive Congress. He pointed out that the remaining millions of people who didn’t vote on that day could have changed the result of the election. He stated that Lagos now has 2.5 million new voters which could be the game changer in the upcoming election.

He said, ”Things has changed a lot since the 2019 election in Lagos. And I believe Tinubu might not win Lagos state in this election due to the new numbers of registered voters. In the 2019 election, we had almost 5 million PVC. How many votes did the APC use to win? They has 700,000 votes and used only 300,000 votes to win the opposition.

It’s almost barely 10 percent of the PVC available. The total PVC available at that time could change the course of the election but now we have additional 2 million PVC in Lagos. So Lagos state is not locked down for Asiwaju and he knows that.”



MemeOverlord (

)