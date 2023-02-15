Tinubu Meets With Wike In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, visited Government House, Port Harcourt, after his campaign in Rivers on Wednesday.

He was welcomed by Governor Nyesom Wike, leader of the G-5, which is at loggerheads with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has refused to campaign for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

According to sources, Tinubu received the campaign location for free, whereas Atiku had to abandon his campaign in Rivers due to a string of scandal.

According to sources, Wike and Tinubu met overseas to finalise their electoral strategy for 2023, but both men disputed the claim.

In the run-up to the 2023 elections, Tinubu and Wike have had a number of meetings, and prominent APC leaders have launched projects that Wike’s administration has overseen.

Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, was not seen at Tinubu’s campaign event in Rivers, according to a Daily Trust report.

Amaechi, the APC leader in the state, came in second place to Tinubu in the APC Presidential Primaries.

Rumors that things between the former minister and the APC presidential candidate are not good were stoked by his absence from the gathering at Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

According to APC’s State Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the former Minister was too busy with academic obligations to make it to the event.

If you didn’t know, the former minister of transportation is currently enrolled in law school and focusing on his studies. But you should also be aware that Amaechi controls the APC structure in Rivers State, he continued.

Some allies of Amaechi have frowned at Tinubu’s romance with Wike, estranged ally of the former minister.

Lukundu (

)