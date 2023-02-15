This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu meets Wike in Rivers ahead of his campaign rally.

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State ahead of his campaign rally.

Along the other APC PCC members, Tinubu met with Wike at Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

There are rumors that Wike has teamed up with Tinubu with only two weeks to the presidential election.

Wike is said to have instructed all of his cabinet members, aides, and local government chairmen in the state to back Tinubu, despite the fact that he has yet to publicly proclaim his support for the APC flagbearer.

After the PDP’s primary election in 2022, Wike, a member of the PDP, has declined to back Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

Wike had declined Atiku the use of the stadium at Port Harcourt, but accepted Tinubu ahead of his campaign rally.

Who do you intend to vote for in the coming elections?

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #meets #Wike #Rivers #ahead #campaign #rallyTinubu meets Wike in Rivers ahead of his campaign rally. Publish on 2023-02-15 20:39:10