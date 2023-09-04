Tinubu meets service chiefs ahead of G20 summit trip to India

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with service chiefs at the State House in Abuja ahead of his trip to the G20 summit in India.

The Cable paper reported that, meeting was attended by Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff; Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff and Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff.

TheCable knows that the president received a briefing from the military chiefs on the nation’s security situation, however specifics of the discussion were not immediately made public at the time this article was filed.

Later today, Tinubu is anticipated to leave the country to travel to New Delhi, India, to attend the G20 meeting.

The G20 summit will take place between September 9 and September 10.

Along with business heavyweights and the CEOs of some of the most valuable companies in the world, he is anticipated to meet with world leaders and chiefs of state.

The president will take part in the Nigeria-India presidential roundtable and the Nigeria-India business conference, which will both take place in conjunction with the summit.

In order to create jobs and raise revenue, Tinubu hopes to utilize the summit to entice international investment and encourage it in Nigeria’s core labor-intensive industries.

He will also take use of the occasion to emphasize Nigeria’s appeal as a location for investments, particularly by highlighting his cross-sectoral reform initiatives as embodied by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

